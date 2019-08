HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polu Galleries in Haleiwa and Waikiki are relaxing stores because everything you see there makes you happy.

It’s art inspired by the ocean and all of Hawaii’s finest beaches. If you want to add a splash of aloha to your life, Sarah Caudle can do just that with her amazing resin artwork.

She joined us this morning for a preview of her upcoming showing.

For more information, click here.