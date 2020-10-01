Salvation Army offering residents help during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s no secret that a lot of people here in the islands are struggling to pay their bills and rent during this pandemic.
Help is now available thanks to the Salvation Army.
Anna Stone, Director of Pathway of Hope for the Salvation Army Hawaii Island and Pacific Islander Division, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
