HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bringing joys to others is one of the missions of the Salvation Army for the 2023 holiday season. They’re launching one of their holiday initiatives known as the Angel Tree Program.

And here’s how you can help.

Joining KHON2 to talk story is Major Troy Trimmer who is the Divisional Commander for the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree program is an annual program that runs every holiday season. It provides Christmas gifts for keiki and kūpuna and supports families in need throughout the year.

“As more and more of our local families face new economic challenges, we need your help now more than ever,” reads the dedicated page to the Angel Tree project. “All children should feel the magic of Christmas during the holidays, and no family should have to choose between paying the bills or paying for meals – especially during the happiest time of the year. As more neighbors look to us for help, we look to you for support.”

Ther are lots of ways to help out this season. So, take a moment to check out the Salvation Army site and find out all the programs that go to help local families.