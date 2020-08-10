We are already in hurricane season, but it’s not too late to get prepared. Take2 has teamed up with Structural Systems to keep you safe from the storm. This month, we are getting some advice on protecting apartments and condos for stormy weather. Damien Enright, President of Structural Systems, joined us this morning with advice.
https://www.ssihawaii.com/
Safe From the Storm: Protecting High Rise Buildings
We are already in hurricane season, but it’s not too late to get prepared. Take2 has teamed up with Structural Systems to keep you safe from the storm. This month, we are getting some advice on protecting apartments and condos for stormy weather. Damien Enright, President of Structural Systems, joined us this morning with advice.