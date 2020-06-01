Safe from the Storm: 2020 Hurricane Season Starts

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today is the first of June, the official start of the 2020 hurricane season. Now is the time to prepare for any potential disasters, and make sure your family and home is protected.
In today’s “Safe from the Storm” segment, we once again called upon Zephyr Insurance to get tips on hurricane preparedness. Tim Johns, President and CEO of Zephyr Insurance joined us on Take2 this morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories