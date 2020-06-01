Today is the first of June, the official start of the 2020 hurricane season. Now is the time to prepare for any potential disasters, and make sure your family and home is protected.
In today’s “Safe from the Storm” segment, we once again called upon Zephyr Insurance to get tips on hurricane preparedness. Tim Johns, President and CEO of Zephyr Insurance joined us on Take2 this morning.
Safe from the Storm: 2020 Hurricane Season Starts
