Sacred Hearts Academy 2021 Virtual Open House

Sacred Hearts Academy is celebrating 112 years of educating girls and young women. The Academy is an all-girls school that’s both rich in tradition and on the leading edge of girls’ education. Dr. Scott Schroeder, President of Sacred Hearts Academy, joined us this morning to talk about their upcoming virtual Open House.

The Open House is on Sunday, November 21 at 11:00 am, and can be found at sacredhearts.org/open-house.

If you are interested in scheduling a private on-campus tour, you can contact their Admission Office at sacredhearts.org or (808) 734-5058.