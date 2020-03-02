The “Rock It, Don’t Stock It Rally”, to kick off National Brain Injury Awareness Month, is happening this week at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Doctor Nathan Murata, UH Professor & Dean of College of Education, and Chelsea Ko, Human Services Professional at the Community Resources Branch Hawaii State Department of Health and Developmental Disabilities Division, joined us this morning with all of the details.
“Rock It, Don’t Stock It” Rally at UH Manoa
