HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Governor Josh Green, M.D. attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a 3-story, 25-unit affordable rental housing building on Ernest Street in Makiki.

The project was completed in only nine months and was made possible by Bill 7.

This bill provides key incentives to developers to build new affordable rental apartments across Oʻahu.