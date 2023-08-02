Numerous restaurants across Oahu are helping out Lanakila Meals on Wheels. The eateries are participating in The Good Table for the 15th year in a row. It is a major fundraiser for Lanakila Meals on Wheels. The restaurants have created special menus that customers can get only through The Good Table. Rona Yagi Fukumoto, president and chief executive officer of Lanakila Pacific, and Kendra Murray, senior corporate sales manager of Dave & Buster’s, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about this event and how people can help.