HONOLULU (KHON2) -- According to AAA Hawaii, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.75. That's 50 cents more compared to April of 2020.

For Honolulu, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.65. This is after a four cent increase from last week, a 20 cent difference from last month, and a 57 cents difference compared to last year, according to AAA Hawaii.