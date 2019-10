HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been making headlines from the stranding of Pygmy Whales at Maui’s Sugar Beach, to turtles in distress caught in fishing lines. So what should you do if you see an animal in trouble?

David Schofield, NOAA Fisheries Regional Marine Mammal Response Coordinator, joined us to discuss the proper procedures to report a stranded or injured marine animal.

For more information, click here.