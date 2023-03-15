Congresswoman Jill Tokuda is back in town working hard for Hawaii. Tonight, she’ll be hosting her first town hall at Windward Community College and will cover her first 70 days in office, legislation that she’s sponsored, priorities for the 118th Congress and take questions from community members. Congresswoman Tokuda joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

Jill Tokuda represents Hawai`i’s Second Congressional District (CD2) which includes suburban and rural parts of O`ahu, the islands of Hawai`i, Kaua`i, Maui, Lana`i, Moloka`i, Ni`ihau, Kaho`olawe, and the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Elected in November 2022 to serve in the 118th Congress, she has been selected by her peers to serve as Vice Chair for Communications for the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Freshman Representative for the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and Region 2 Whip (includes Hawai`i, Alaska, Northern California, Guam, American Samoa, and The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands).

Jill’s family has called CD2 home for four generations since emigrating from Okinawa, living on Hawai`i Island, Maui, Kaua`i and on the Windward side of O`ahu. A proud product of Hawai`i’s public schools, she was the first in her family to go to college and attended The George Washington University where she earned a BA in international relations with a minor in Japanese studies.

