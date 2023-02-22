Hawaii’s newest member of Congress Jill Tokuda is back in town and working hard for Hawaii. She’s been on the job for about a month-and-a-half and there’s been a lot of drama on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss her new experience, committees and bills introduced.

Some of Rep. Tokuda’s comments:

“I’m excited to be on the House Committee on Agriculture, especially at this moment in which we’re getting ready for the reauthorization of the Farm Bill which only happens every five years. On Friday, it was announced that I’ll serve on the Subcommittees on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture, and Horticulture and on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry. I intend on being a strong voice for Hawaii’s Second Congressional District to ensure that we are both well-represented and get our fair share. From rural housing programs, support for renewable energy systems, defending and protecting food nutrition programs, helping producers combat drastic changes in weather patterns and climate, addressing the impacts of invasive species, and supporting specialty crops like macadamia nut, coffee, cacao, tropical flowers, and more. The decisions made in the 2023 Farm Bill will impact Hawaii’s agriculture producers, workers, and families for years to come. Serving on the House Armed Services Subcommittees on Readiness and Military Personnel is critical to Hawaii given that they have jurisdiction over issues such as oversight of Red Hill,renegotiation of land leases, defense workforce development, and quality of life issues for our servicemembers and their families. I look forward to being a strong voice for our nation’s military personnel and their families and advocating for a stronger defense posture in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, last week, I was appointed to serve on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In this role I will work in a bipartisan manner, when possible, stand up to extremism when necessary, and ensure we learn from how we handled the pandemic.”

“I’m pleased to share that I introduced my first two bills as a Member of Congress to support and strengthen the Coffee Plant and Macadamia Nut Tree industries. Hawaii’s farmers are facing an uphill battle in fighting invasive pests, diseases, drought, and changing weather patterns. These bills would expand the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s research and extension grants to provide more resources to farmers to make sure that the coffee and macadamia nut industries thrive well into the future.”