The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama
by: Ross Shimabuku
Posted:
Updated:
