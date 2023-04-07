Earlier this week, former President Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The former President pleaded not guilty. So what does Congress have to say about this historic event?

Congressman Ed Case joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the indictment and other issues affecting Hawaii.

Congressman Ed Case announced that he will host six in-person open house Talk Story community meetings across his Congressional district next week.

The meetings, at which Case will update his constituents on his activities in Congress, listen to concerns, answer questions and provide assistance, are his first personal Talk Stories since COVID-19 imposed restrictions on meetings in public places. He conducted nine such Talk Stories in 2019 and four in 2020 before the advent of COVID and conducted frequent virtual community meetings throughout COVID.

“I’m really excited to return to my in-person Talk Stories, because, while virtual works well enough, there’s no substitute for talking story one-on-one with your constituents in their communities where they live and work,” said Case. “And it is a critical time to continue to stay in very close touch with the folks I represent in Congress, as our country and Hawai’i continue to face many difficult issues.”

Case, who is home for two weeks after completing the first three months of the new 118th Congress (2023-2025), will provide an overview of current issues and his own activities in Congress and then open it up for constituent questions and comments. He and his staff will also provide information on how his office can assist constituents and be available to address individual concerns.

Case’s six districtwide Talk Stories this month are as follows:

East Honolulu

Monday, April 10 Niu Valley Middle School

310 Halemaʻumaʻu St.

6:30 p.m. -8 p.m.

Waipahu

Tuesday, April 11 Waipahu High School

94-1211 Farrington Hwy.

6:30 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

Mililani

Wednesday, April 12 Mililani Waena

Elementary School

95-502 Kipapa Drive

6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Aiea/Pearl City

Thursday, April 13 Pearl Ridge

Elementary School

98-940 Moanalua Road

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Central Honolulu

Friday, April 14 Washington Middle School

1633 South King St.

6:30 p.m. -8 p.m.

‘Ewa/Kapolei

Saturday, April 15 Hono’uli’uli Middle School

91-559 Maunakapu St.

9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

For more information, view https://case.house.gov/