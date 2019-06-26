HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo is getting wild again this summer with the Wildest Show in Town, the summer’s best family concert series!

BUT….this summer we decided to switch things up a bit by adding a daytime concert and enrichment event – Red, White and Zoo – on Saturday, June 29th.

The event is included with zoo admission and will be similar to our Christmas with the Animals enrichment event but with a 4th of July theme!

Shelby Carlos, Volunteer Coordinator from the Honolulu Zoo Society, joined us in studio for a preview.

