HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sandy Beach is hosting Red Bull’s anti-surf-competition surf competition the 2023 Red Bull Foam Wreckers.

It is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28.

For the event, surfers will only be allowed to use foam (soft-top) surfboards. It is an anti-surf-contest surf contest that provides minimal rules but maximum fun.

“This one-of-a-kind surf contest has something for everyone,” says Red Bull athlete Jamie O’Brien, who is also a contest judge and foam board fanatic.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m.