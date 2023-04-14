April is Native Hawaiian Plant Month. These plants help make the state special.

So what’s being done to protect native plants and what can we all do? Matt Keir, a botanist with the State Department of Land and Natural Resources, joined Take2 with some details about recent projects and efforts to protect and preserve the plants.

Here’s more information about native plants, according to DLNR:

Several plant species previously thought extinct were rediscovered through field surveys last year. Rapelling botanists found a small shrub, Silene lanceolata, in Waimea Canyon on Kauaʻi. On Maui, a sedge known as Cyperus prescottianus had not been seen for more than 100 years, but was rediscovered along a stream bank.

Other species that have been present in low numbers saw their populations rebound over the past year, with staff either transplanting seedlings or finding new individuals that germinated on their own. Rebounding species included three extremely rare Cyanea species, found respectively on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island, the coastal shrub naupaka papa on Molokaʻi, and uhiuhi on Lānaʻi.

The PEPP report also highlighted growing threats to native plants across Hawaiʻi, including wildlife and the expanding population of Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle on Oʻahu. Work is now underway to collect seeds from five native species of loulu in order to safeguard the species from potential impacts by the invasive beetle.

Plant enthusiasts can celebrate Native Hawaiian Plant Month by attending Earth Day events, including visiting a PEPP booth at the upcoming Bishop Museum Science & Sustainability Festival on April 22.