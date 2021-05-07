May is National Foster Care month, a time to acknowledge families and professionals who help children and youth placed in foster care and bring attention to the need for additional homes. Kim Rivera, Foster Home Developer with Hale Kipa, joined us this morning with more on Hale Kipa’s fostering program.
For more information, contact Hale Kipa at (808) 589-1829 or visit halekipa.org/fosterparenting
Recognizing National Foster Care Month with Hale Kipa
