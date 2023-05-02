HONOLULU (KHON2) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a time to remind everyone about the importance of taking care of their mental health. And not just adults. It’s also important for teens.

Haylin Dennison, owner of Spill the Tea Cafe, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about her spot, that helps adults and adolescents navigate the challenges of mental health.



According to Spill The Tea Cafe’s website, it is an inclusive mental health clinic focused on adolescents.

Teenagers are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges due to the unique social, emotional and developmental challenges they face.

STTC is a specialized healthcare facility that aims to provide comprehensive and evidence-based treatment and support to adolescents struggling with mental health issues. The goal of STTC is to promote the mental health and well-being of adolescents by providing accessible, compassionate, and personalized care.

At STTC, adolescents may receive a range of services, including individual and group therapy, mentorship, care coordination, and psychoeducation, to address their specific needs and preferences.

They also offer support to families and caregivers, as well as community resources and referrals, to help adolescents and their loved ones navigate the challenges of mental health and achieve lasting recovery and resilience.

By addressing the unique needs of pre-teens, teens, LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent keiki and providing a supportive environment for their healing and growth, STTC helps teens build the skills and resilience they need to thrive and reach their full potential.