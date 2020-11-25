Read To Me International’s mission

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Read To Me International has been helping Hawaii read since 2014.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kara Kusunoki, Executive Director at Read To Me International, joined us with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories