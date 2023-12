HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been five years since Raising Cane’s first came to Honolulu.

They were able to weather the pandemic and continue to grow around the state.

Based in a business plan for a university business class, his professor and banks rejected the idea of a restaurant that only serves chicken fingers as one of the worst business ideas ever. ‘

Well, Raising Cane’s has proved all of them wrong.