HONOLULU (KHON2) — They’ve got their eyes on the prize! The Rainbow Wahine basketball team is moving on into the semifinals of the Big West conference tournament after surviving a close call against Cal State Bakersfield yesterday.

Uh will now hoop it up against UC Riverside tomorrow. Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman joined Wake Up 2day to discuss what lies ahead.