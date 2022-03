HONOLULU (KHON2) — Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to bust a move because the Rainbow Wahine basketball team is in the big dance for the first time since 2016.

UH will take on the number 2 seed Baylor Bears tomorrow at 10 am Hawaii time.

Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman joined Wake Up 2day to discuss how the players are feeling and preparations for the big game.