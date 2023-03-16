Put on your dancing shoes because the Rainbow Wahine basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.

The University of Hawaii will take on third-seeded Louisiana State University in the first-round matchup. The Rainbow Wahine are peaking at the right time after winning their conference championship.

Rainbow Wahine Head Coach Laura Beeman joined Wake Up 2Day from Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a preview and an update on how her team is feeling heading into their matchup.

“We have nothing to lose and I think at times that gives teams record scout mentality where you just show up. When you just play you know we’re not supposed to win this game. We know that what we want to do is represent well we want to have a great attitude. So if Cinderella wants to make an appearance tomorrow at 430 at LSU, I will accept that invitation,” said Coach Beeman.