A student from Punahou School has turned a doodle into a winning creation! Allison Lin is this year’s Doodle for Google Hawaii State Winner! She’s now vying to become a national finalist.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest in which students have a chance to be featured on Google.com and win scholarships and tech packages for their schools.

Lin joined Wake up 2day to talk about her entry and the annual contest.

“I am grateful for my Chinese heritage. In this Doodle, I included different aspects that I love and value. There are my comfort foods: steamed soup dumplings and my grandpa’s noodles; a photo of my mom and me in traditional clothes with our zodiac signs (tiger and pig); a photo of lanterns, a familiar sight of celebration; calligraphy with the words for love and blessed; and my panda plushie with a stalk of bamboo,” Lin said in her entry.

The National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. They’ll also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.

To vote for Allison Lin, go to Google’s contest website.