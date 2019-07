The University of Hawaii is holding another meeting Tuesday night to gather input about proposed rules for public and commercial activity on Mauna Kea.

The latest draft was prepared after a first round of public hearings last year.

Now, the public has a chance to weigh in again.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Waiakea Elementary in Hilo. Another meeting will be held at Waikoloa Elementary.

On Friday, there will be a meeting on Maui at Pomaikai Elementary.