HONOLULU (KHON2) — Goodwill Hawaii is partnering with Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community for a one-day donation drive.

The public is invited to clean out their closets while helping out the community. Kylee Maneja, sales director of Ilima at Leihano, joined Take2 with the details.