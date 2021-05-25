Protecting your business from ransomware

Earlier this month, Eastern European hackers launched an attack on, Colonial Pipeline, shutting down the largest pipeline system for refined oil products. The company ultimately paid nearly $5 million in ransom to retrieve 100 gigabytes of data that was being held hostage.

The incident added Colonial Pipeline to a growing list of businesses victimized by ransomware – a type of malicious software or malware that prevents access to your computer’s data. In 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received close to 2,500 ransomware complaints with losses of over $29.1 million.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined us this morning to discuss ransomware and tips for businesses.



If your company has fallen victim to ransomware, report it to your local FBI office or file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center ic3.gov.