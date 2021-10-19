Pros, cons and tips for online car shopping

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Online car sales are taking the U.S. by storm. Nationally, nearly 30% of U.S. new car sales last year were completed online. Yet, before the pandemic, less than 2% of vehicles were purchased digitally. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined us to discuss the pros, cons and tips for buying a car online.

www.bbb.org/us/hi

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories