Online car sales are taking the U.S. by storm. Nationally, nearly 30% of U.S. new car sales last year were completed online. Yet, before the pandemic, less than 2% of vehicles were purchased digitally. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined us to discuss the pros, cons and tips for buying a car online.
www.bbb.org/us/hi
Pros, cons and tips for online car shopping
Online car sales are taking the U.S. by storm. Nationally, nearly 30% of U.S. new car sales last year were completed online. Yet, before the pandemic, less than 2% of vehicles were purchased digitally. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined us to discuss the pros, cons and tips for buying a car online.