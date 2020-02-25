Promville Pop-Up Heading to Ka Makana Alii

A Promville Pop-Up Event is happening at Ka Makana Ali’i this weekend. The purpose is to assist economically disadvantaged and underprivileged high school girls attend their prom, by collecting gently used formal dresses, handbags, fashion accessories, shoes and unused cosmetics. This event is free and open to all High School in Hawaii statewide with a valid school identification. Scarlett Godinez-Dumadag, founder of Promville Hawaii joins us this morning with all of the details.

For more info, visit https://www.kamakanaalii.com/event/Promville/2145539933/