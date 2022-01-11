Preview tonight’s episode of Empowered: Hawaii’s Clean Energy Future

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since 2015, when Hawaii became the first in the nation to pass a 100% renewable energy law, our state established itself as a leader in the fight against climate change.

A special program, airing tonight on KHON2, focuses on the science and economics of climate change, areas where Hawaii has really been a leader worldwide.

Leigh Anne Mayberry, Communications Director of Blue Planet Foundation, joined us this morning with a preview of tonight’s episode of Empowered: Hawaii’s Clean Energy Future.