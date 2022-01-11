Preview tonight’s episode of Empowered: Hawaii’s Clean Energy Future

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since 2015, when Hawaii became the first in the nation to pass a 100% renewable energy law, our state established itself as a leader in the fight against climate change.

A special program, airing tonight on KHON2, focuses on the science and economics of climate change, areas where Hawaii has really been a leader worldwide.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Leigh Anne Mayberry, Communications Director of Blue Planet Foundation, joined us this morning with a preview of tonight’s episode of Empowered: Hawaii’s Clean Energy Future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 18 2022 09:38 pm