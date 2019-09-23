Preventing fall among Kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Falls are the most common type of fatal unintentional injuries in Hawaii averaging over 108 each year.

Falls are also the leading cause of nonfatal injuries in the state with nearly 21,000 emergency room visits and 2,700 hospitalizations each year.

More than three quarters of the victims are aged 65 or older and the risk of fatal falls increases dramatically as seniors move into higher age ranges. The emotional and fiscal burden associated with fall injuries is significant.

Stan Michaels, Senior Fall Prevention Specialist with the Department of Health, and Jan Thurman, Certified Instructor in Tai Chi, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.