Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Drive

More than 5,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals of all sizes, shapes, colors and textures will be collected to share with children who have suffered from child abuse and given to agencies that work with children and families in crisis.

Besides the stuffed animal collection, the day will be filled with free, fun activities for families and children.

If you want to help out, the Teddy Bear Drive is this Saturday at Windward Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s website for more information.