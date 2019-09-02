Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Drive

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

More than 5,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals of all sizes, shapes, colors and textures will be collected to share with children who have suffered from child abuse and given to agencies that work with children and families in crisis.

Besides the stuffed animal collection, the day will be filled with free, fun activities for families and children.

If you want to help out, the Teddy Bear Drive is this Saturday at Windward Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s website for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Teddy Bear Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bear Drive"

Weather 9.2 Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather 9.2 Labor Day"

Drier airmass in time for Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drier airmass in time for Labor Day"

Queen Liliuokalani's 181st

Thumbnail for the video titled "Queen Liliuokalani's 181st"

Roughwater Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roughwater Swim"

Longanisa recalled for mislabel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longanisa recalled for mislabel"
More Local News

Trending Stories