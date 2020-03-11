Preparing for Coronavirus Outbreak with 14-Day Kit

State officials are reminding people to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak. Residents should have a 14-day supply kit ready. What should that include? Jonathan Hilts, public health educator with the Hawaii Department of Health, joined Take2 with a look. Residents should have a 14-day supply kit ready. State officials are reminding people to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak. Residents should have a 14-day supply kit ready. What should that include? Jonathan Hilts, public health educator with the Hawaii Department of Health, joined Take2 with a look.

