Before Ironman and Black Panther, there was Kikaida! It's been 45 years since he first appeared on TV in Hawaii, but the red, blue, and yellow costumed super android continues to mesmerize kids of all ages. And this weekend, you have the chance meet him!

Joanne Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions and Generation Kikaida, and Daisuke Ban, the actor, who played Jiro/Kikaida, joined us this morning with all of the details.