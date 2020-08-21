Pono Pacific celebrates 20th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unfortunately, multitudes have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some companies are making strides and offering unique job opportunities.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Luke Estes, President & COO of Pono Pacific joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2