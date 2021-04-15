Police say 29-year-old man who died in officer-involved shooting allegedly ‘attacked officers’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead.

It happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

HPD says officers responded to calls of a burglary in the Nuuanu area.

Upon arrival, the officers alleged they were confronted by the suspect, who they say physically attacked them causing potentially life threatening injuries.

HPD says that’s when officers discharged their weapons.

The man suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a medical center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.

The department is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

No further details are available at this time.