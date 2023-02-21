The holding period for the 2023 Pipeline Bodysurfing challenge on the North Shore of Oahu, will begin this Friday, Feb. 24 and will run through Thursday, March 9.

Watermen from around the world will come together and participate in a homegrown event involving bodyboarding, bodysurfing, and drop knee divisions. Joining us with more details is bodyboard power couple Mack and Ayaka Crilley, drop knee champion and three times women’s pipe champion.

Want to know more about the contest’s history? According to the Pipe BodySurf website here are the former winners from the last three contests:

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2020 PIPELINE BODYSURFING CLASSIC

Held at Pipeline, located at Ehukai Beach on the North Shore of Oahu on Wednesday, February 29, 2020; Conditions 4′-6′ NW swell (312˚);

Winds were gusty ENE (068˚) 15-20 knots

1st Place Mike Stewart, Hawaii

2nd Place Arthur Picard, France

3rd Place Christopher Kalima, Hawaii

4th Place Craig Watson, Hawaii

————————————————————————————–

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2011 PIPELINE BODYSURFING CLASSIC

Held at Pipeline, located at Ehukai Beach on the North Shore of Oahu on Wednesday, February 24, 2011; Conditions 3′-4′ NW swell;

Winds were Light & Variable (040˚) 2-9 knots (mild & relatively glassy conditions)

1st Place Mike Stewart, Hawaii

2nd Place Kai Santos, Hawaii

3rd Place Christopher Kalima, Hawaii

4th Place Frederic David, FRN

5th Place Ryan Hailstones, Hawaii

6th Place Craig Watson, Hawaii

—————————————————————————————

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2010 PIPELINE BODYSURFING CLASSIC

Held at Pipeline, located at Ehukai Beach on the North Shore of Oahu on Wednesday, February 24, 2010; Conditions 3′-5′ NW swell;

Winds were Light & Variable (070) 2-6 knots (mild & relatively glassy conditions)

1st Place Mike Stewart, Hawaii

2nd Place Christopher Kalima, Hawaii

3rd Place Mark Cunningham, Hawaii

4th Place Frederic David, FRN

5th Place Craig Watson, Hawaii

6th Place Steve Kapela, Hawaii