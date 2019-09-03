If you’re a professional, amateur photographer, or just a photography enthusiast, the perfect event for you is coming up! PhotoCon Hawaii 2019 kicks off this week, with multiple events and workshops through the weekend! This morning, photographer Ric Noyle joined Take2 to share all of the details on the upcoming event.
https://photoconhawaii.com
PhotoCon Hawaii 2019 events kickoff this week
