Although fireworks are not permitted before New Year’s Eve in Hawaii, the celebrations often begin early and the unexpected explosions can be very frightening for pets and people alike. This morning we got tips from the Hawaiian Humane Society to keep pets safe in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.
Kelsey Tanouye, Communications & Community Events Coordinator at the Hawaiian Humane Society joined Take2 this morning with more.
Pet tips during New Years Eve celebrations
