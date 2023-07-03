Tuesday is the Fourth of July and we all know Hawaii residents love fireworks. Whether you are going out to view fireworks or will be lighting sparklers in your front yard, it’s very important to think about how fireworks impact your furry four-legged friends.

Brandy Shimabukuro from the Hawaiian Humane Society joined us on Wake up 2Day this morning to provide some helpful tips on how to ensure your pet is prepared for the loud noises and scary sounds.

Brandy answered some important questions on how to make the firework shows an easier ordeal, especially if your pet gets excited around loud noises.

What are some main tips to keep pets calm and safe?

Knowing how your pet reacts to loud noises is important. If they tend to react to loud noises erratically, you can take some steps to make it a more tolerable experience for them. Number one is to make sure they won’t be frightened enough that they may run away. If that’s the case, you may want to make sure they are on a leash.

A lot of pet owners are asking…should they give their pets tranquilizers or use a thunder jacket? What are your thoughts on those options?

Pet owners need to be careful about giving their pets tranquilizers. Although they are available over the counter, be sure to consult your veterinarian about dosage, should you decide they need a tranquilizer. Thunder jackets are another option. Thunder jackets are pet vests that provide a little compression which allows your pet to feel a little more comfortable.

If your pet does escape, should they call the Hawaiian Humane Society or is it better to come down in person?

It is best to call at (808) 356-2228. Please act immediately if your pet is lost, as he or she may already be at Hawaiian Humane. Animals that arrive without identification such as a microchip, license, or tag are held for 48 hours before being evaluated for adoption, so prompt action is necessary.

Please complete a Lost Report and make an admissions appointment to visit our campus and look for your pet. Bring any proof of ownership that you have including photos, veterinary records, or licensing or microchip information. If you are away and a pet sitter is claiming your pet, please complete the Consent for Care Form.

If your pet is microchipped, licensed or tagged, but your contact information has changed, please contact our Lost and Found at 356-2228 and immediately update your information with the manufacturer of your pet’s microchip.

Who is your guest this morning?

Brandy always brings a fantastic pet to Wake up 2Day that can be adopted. This morning she brought Jason. Jason is a senior dog (10 years old), but a relaxed dog who is energetic. Brandy says that there are advantages to adopting an older dog. They are already house broken and they have established their personality. You don’t have to worry about training them. What you see is what you get with an older dog.

For more information, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.