World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29, which is this weekend. It's the perfect time for us all to reflect on our lifestyles and really think about whether or not we are doing all that we can to have a healthy heart. This morning, Robert Walker, program director at 'Ekahi Health, and Chef Marc Anthony Freiberg, owner of Green Apron Hawaii, joined us to talk more about World Heart Day and the Ekahi Ornish Program.