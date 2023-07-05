In the 1960s, many Americans tuned into the game show, password, where contestants were paired with celebrities to guess words from verbal clues. Nowadays, passwords are required for banking, social media, and other accounts. We’ve become quite familiar with the need to create usernames and passwords to access these accounts, and, unlike the old game show, our modern-day passwords aren’t ones we want people easily guessing.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2Day to answer a few questions to give us password creation tips to stay safe online.

When it comes to password creation, Freitas said, “Avoid easy-to-guess passwords. Get creative and use passphrases or song lyrics. Most of us don’t know the song lyrics correctly, so it will make it harder to guess. Use a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Don’t use the same password for every account.”

Once you have created your password, there are a couple other protections Freitas suggests you put into place.

“Add multi-factor authentication to the account. For example, use a text message as an online authenticator in an app. Use security questions but only use those people can’t find the answer to online,” said Freitas.

She also suggests using a password manager and if writing a password down, not keeping it on the same device you sign into your accounts.

If, like many other people, you use an app to store your passwords make the “app password the strongest in your password arsenal to make it more difficult for anyone to get access to those passwords.”



