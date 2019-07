The Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning all drivers of a short closure on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019.

The affected area is between Piikoi Street and Ward Avenue from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured at Cooke Street and Atkinson Drive to take Kapiolani Boulevard as an alternate route. Roadways within City and County jurisdiction will be closed as well. Access will still be available to Nauru Towers and Ala Moana Beach Park via Ala Moana Boulevard.