The family of Honolulu LL’s centerfielder, Kama Angell talk about their support of the boys in baby blue on Aug. 26, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run.

With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents.

Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty centerfielder, Kama Angell.