Pacific Music Institute Concert to be Held This Weekend

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

Young musicians in Hawaii are learning from some of the best mentors. It’s all part of Hawaii Youth Symphony’s 2019 Pacific Music Institute. It concludes with a concert this weekend. Joshua Roman, composer and “Popper Challenge” creator, and Joshua Vierra, Moanalua High School graduate, joined Take2 with details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story