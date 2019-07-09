Young musicians in Hawaii are learning from some of the best mentors. It’s all part of Hawaii Youth Symphony’s 2019 Pacific Music Institute. It concludes with a concert this weekend. Joshua Roman, composer and “Popper Challenge” creator, and Joshua Vierra, Moanalua High School graduate, joined Take2 with details.
Pacific Music Institute Concert to be Held This Weekend
