HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series on Netflix has been transformed into a concert, and it’s coming to Hawaiʻi.

Joining KHON2 to talk about “Our planet, Live in Concert” is Thomas Obungen, associate editor of Honolulu Magazine.

So, let’s take a look at what this series and concert is all about.

There’s something different about the screening of “Our Planet” which is taking place at our very own Hawaiʻi Theatre.

“Our Planet Live in Concert is a specially developed series,” explained Obungen. “The Netflix documentary has been reimagined into a two-hour show accompanied by a live 18-piece orchestra. It’s an opportunity to experience the outstanding visuals and cinematography from the documentary in conjunction with beautifully composed symphony.”

There are some things that attendees of this showing can expect. You can click here for more information.

“For folks who purchase the VIP tickets, Chef Ed Kenney who was really one of the early adopters of the farm-to-table/food sustainability movement here locally, will be curating a tasting menu along with cocktails,” said Obungen.

Tickets are on sale now for this unique experience.

“Our Planet Live in Concert will be at the historical Hawaiʻi Theatre on Nov. 17 and 18,” added Obungen. “The Friday show will be in the evening at 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday show will be at 1 p.m. Ticket prices start as low as $19; so, it could be a really great event for families or a date night. Tickets are available online for purchase at the Hawaiʻi Theatre website. We’re also excited to announce that we’re offering a special offer to KHON2 viewers! They can get 25% off tickets using code: Planet”

That’s right. Use this code when go to purchase your tickets so you can enjoy this significant discount on tickets.