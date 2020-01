HONOLULU (KHON2) — Central Theatre Arts Academy at Mililani High School is proud to announce its first musical production of 2020 with Once On This Island.

Set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea, Once On This Island tells the story of a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love.

Kimie Fujioka, Student and Cast Member of Once On This Island, joined us for a preview.

