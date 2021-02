HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian language because February is Olelo Hawaii month.

Aha Punana Leo is a non-profit organization that offers some incredible Hawaiian language programs.

Plus, they’re launching a new preschool. Chief Executive Officer Kaiulani Laeha, joined Wake Up 2day with a preview. For more information, click here.